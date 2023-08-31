Wheatland Union High School unveiled its new agricultural science building on Wednesday after over a year in construction.
Funded in part by a career technical education facilities grant and Wheatland Union High School District funds, the ag science building features three new classrooms and two prep rooms.
According to Superintendent Nicole Newman, conception for an ag science building began in 2018 with a vision for a state-of-the-art space dedicated to Wheatland Union’s agricultural programs.
“The journey from conceptualization to realization has been nothing short of remarkable. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our team of administrators, the board and ag teachers, in 2018, we penned a grant: a testament to the belief that the state and our wonderful community have in that dream,” Newman said.
In years prior, ag-related classes were spread out among normal classrooms with many having to share other science labs on campus, which limited students’ time to conduct research and experiments.
This $6 million facility gives students and FFA members the space to complete labs in the classroom and have a dedicated space for agriculture-related science, an outdoor garden, and an amphitheater.
With the facility’s completion, Wheatland Union High School will be able to expand its ag science course catalog to include classes like veterinary assistance and advanced horticulture, said Abbi Oliver, president of Wheatland Union High School’s FFA Chapter.
“This is an exciting time to be a student in agriculture and to be in FFA here at Wheatland Union High School. We are proud to begin our school year and journey in the new agriculture science building,” Oliver said. “This ag science building will provide both present and future FFA members with a large area to complete labs inside the classroom, a dedicated section for floral and plant science and this amazing outdoor garden and amphitheater to hold our meetings. Wheatland FFA has seen so much growth in the last two years and will continue to see growth this year.”
Each classroom features accordion-style doors to promote outdoor, hands-on learning. A lab for the veterinary assistance class also has a space to bathe and groom animals just outside the classroom, Oliver said.
“Each of these new classes and learning areas also bring with them career development events, which are contests our FFA members can participate in as teams representing our chapter. As we build our program, we expect to see students have the opportunity to compete in contests such as vet science, citrus judging, horticulture, ect. This building will give us ample space to practice learning by doing, which is a pillar of agricultural education,” Oliver said.