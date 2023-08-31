WUHSag (1).jpg

Wheatland Union High School FFA President Abbi Oliver cuts the ribbon as the school officially welcomed a new agricultural science building in Wheatland on Wednesday.

 

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Wheatland Union High School unveiled its new agricultural science building on Wednesday after over a year in construction.

Funded in part by a career technical education facilities grant and Wheatland Union High School District funds, the ag science building features three new classrooms and two prep rooms. 

