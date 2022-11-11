Wheatland Union High School will host a fentanyl education program on Nov. 16 to teach parents and community members about the effects of prescription drug use as well as ways to save someone from an overdose.
Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The school’s “One Pill Can Kill” program will teach attendants how to administer the medication along with other ways to help someone experiencing an overdose.
Attendants will also receive free packages of Narcan at the end of the presentation, officials said.
The program will feature guest speakers from the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Use and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The coalition is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization dedicated to preventing prescription drug and opioid abuse and overdose deaths. The Drug Enforcement Administration was established by the U.S Department of Justice to prevent, detect, and investigate the diversion of controlled substances.
The coalition frequently partners with schools and community organizations to increase awareness about substance abuse and to provide overdose rescue training and Narcan distribution to members of the public.
California saw a sharp increase in deaths caused by fentanyl overdoses beginning in 2020 as trafficking routes from Mexico hardened and the unusually cheap drug began penetrating local drug markets, Bay Area News Group reported. The drug killed a record 5,722 Californians last year, over 750 of which were aged 15-24.
As a precaution, schools across the state are stocking up on medication that reverses the effects of overdoses, and experts are recommending teens shopping for illicit painkillers and “study drugs” also buy test strips that detect if the pills are mixed with fentanyl.
“This is going to keep happening until we actually respond. The idea that one pill can kill, now that’s true … that changes what we need to be telling kids,” Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor of epidemiology and health services research at UCLA, told Bay Area News Group.
The Wheatland Union High School event plans to address topics such as prescription drug safety, fentanyl overdose rescue training and an overview of the overdose epidemic. Guest speakers from the coalition will also share their personal stories relating to drug use. A Q&A panel will be held after the presentation.
One Pill Can Kill will be held on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Wheatland Union High School Gym. A free daycare service for children aged 2 and up will be available, but space is limited.
Packages of Narcan will be distributed after the presentation, but supply is limited, officials said. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, email Lisa Phillips, director of Health Services for Wheatland Union High School District, at lphillips@wheatlandhigh.org.