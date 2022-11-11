Wheatland Union High School will host a fentanyl education program on Nov. 16 to teach parents and community members about the effects of prescription drug use as well as ways to save someone from an overdose.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The school’s “One Pill Can Kill” program will teach attendants how to administer the medication along with other ways to help someone experiencing an overdose.

