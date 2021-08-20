Among 22 schools across the nation, Wheatland Union High School was awarded the 2020-21 Career Choices Gold Medal for promoting students to form a career path toward their future goals with the Career Choices program.
The Career Choices program helps students design a ten-year educational curriculum with tools like My10yearPlan.com. Despite the challenges of online instruction and higher student need for social-emotional health, Wheatland Union High School emphasized the career curriculum to students.
“It’s a great accomplishment that requires solid leadership, top-notch teachers, and a lot of hard work from everyone involved, especially in the 2020–21 school year,” said Laurel Ortez, representative of Academic Innovations.
Ortez acknowledged the hard work of teachers and administrators for marking students with goal-oriented mindsets to complete their education. Ortez said educators were able to leave a positive impact on their communities.
“This medal means that despite the detours and roadblocks the year presented, (Wheatland Union High School) went above and beyond in their commitment to supporting student success and improving college and career readiness,” said Brianne Navarrete, a representative for Academic Innovations, the publisher of the Career Choices series curriculum.