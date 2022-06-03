After overcoming restrictions and limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout much of their time at Wheatland Union High School, graduating seniors said farewell to their school on Friday morning during a graduation ceremony in front of a packed crowd at the school’s football stadium in Wheatland.
As the students gathered inside the school’s gym prior to walking out, you could feel the excitement each senior had for a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives. Many were all smiles with quite a few capturing the special moment with the hallmark of their generation, the selfie.
After they began to leave the gym just before 10:30 a.m., the seniors made their way to the football field and walked along the track to greet the cheering families and friends in attendance.
Once seated, the students and those who attended the ceremony were treated to a presentation of colors by the Beale Air Force Base Color Guard and then a wonderful rendition of the national anthem by Paige Clements.
Wheatland Union High School (WUHS) Principal Schandia Edwards welcomed the graduating seniors and those who have helped them along the way.
“Thirteen short years ago, your students filled their backpacks with their supplies for the first day of school,” Edwards said. “While most of them were a little nervous, they were probably excited as their parents held their small hand and walked them into their first classroom. Walking through the elementary school doors, today’s graduates began a 13-year journey that is now coming to a close.”
Edwards also highlighted the challenges many students faced, not just from the pandemic, but also making it to the point where they were finally able to receive their high school diploma.
“Along the way, they were faced and overcame many challenges,” Edwards said. “From learning to tie their shoes, to telling time, to memorizing the slope formula in Ms. Edwards’ class and grammar rules. In addition, they lived through a pandemic, school online, and months of missing their friends.”
Edwards said overcoming these challenges will help guide them for the life that lies ahead.
“The academic and life lessons they’ve learned throughout the years have prepared them for their future success,” Edwards said. “What I’ve seen from these students is dedication and determination to get to today. They were optimistic about what tomorrow will bring and embrace the challenges with a smile. I am proud of the Class of 2022.”
Edwards said Friday’s graduation ceremony was a tribute to everyone who held the hand of the graduates, “when they were nervous or needed some support.” She also said it was a tribute to the students who overcame the challenges that come along with high school.
“Each and every one of you should be extremely proud,” Edwards said. “I am certain these graduates who sit before you have bright futures. They will excel because of their dedication and will carry an optimistic outlook wherever they go. Good luck to the Class of 2022.”
The salutatorian and valedictorian speeches during the ceremony were a bit outside of the norm. Each student who spoke did so with the intention of providing not just the typical insight of a graduating senior, but also a lot of humor.
“When I was asked to write this speech, I had no idea where to start or what to write about. Like all things in high school, I went straight to Google,” Lillian Saechao, co-salutatorian for the WUHS Class of 2022, said. “Google suggested to write about how much I’ve grown. And that is where I decided to quit. Because, if you didn’t know, I haven’t grown an inch in the past four years. But in all seriousness, I’m still growing, I hope. If not physically, at least I’m growing mentally.”
Saechao said her high school experience consisted of short jokes, homework, a car accident with a parked car, studying and “not recognizing my classmates because in the past two years I either saw their names on a screen or they were wearing a face mask.”
Saechao said after starting her high school career as a shy freshman, she grew to become more social and more comfortable with her fellow students.
“Not only have I grown into this amazing person in my high school years, I like to think that our whole class has grown as well,” Saechao said.
Anne Marie Galvan, co-salutatorian for the WUHS Class of 2022, and Katelyn Petersen, valedictorian, had similar speeches filled with plenty of jokes and plenty of life lessons.
“Four years ago the story of our lives were just blank pages waiting to be written,” Galvan said. “... Our time here at Wheatland Union High School has helped shape each and every story.”
As Petersen ended her speech, she gave inspiring words to her WUHS classmates.
“Class of 2022, we are in flight,” Petersen said. “Ascend to the clouds. Ascend above the clouds. Achieve your dreams. Class of 2022, we made it.”