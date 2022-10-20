Transmission numbers for COVID-19 appear to remain flat in California, as health officials express some concern about new groups of coronavirus subvariants that are increasing in prominence across the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The statewide daily case rate fell to 6.4 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health reported in a weekly update Thursday, down 17% compared to last week.

