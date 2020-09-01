Where’d they go?
Banners started going up last week along the Fifth Street Bridge to honor local veterans and active military personnel as part of Yuba City’s new Hometown Hero banner program. The banners won compliments from local commuters … and then they were gone.
The 29 banners that initially went up on Aug. 24-25 have been removed after city officials noticed some of them were coming apart at the seams.
“After close examination, we found a flaw with the banners and decided to take them down on Aug. 28 to rectify the issue,” said George Barlow, an analyst for Yuba City.
Barlow said the city put the program together to honor veterans who are from or live in the Yuba-Sutter area. They began requesting applications for veterans and active service members to highlight in July through social media and other public service announcements. Each banner – priced at $125 – was sponsored by residents, family members of the service member and local businesses.
“The city had scheduled the Hometown Hero banner installation in conjunction with completing the new Fifth Street Bridge,” Barlow said.
Now that the previous banners have been removed, the city is working to replace them. Once they are ready, they will be placed on light poles along the roadway and bridge.
“We plan to have the banners on all 79 light poles along the new Fifth Street Bridge and Bridge Street in Yuba City by the end of September,” Barlow said.
Barlow said the city is responsible for the installation and removal of the banners as part of managing the program. The city plans on continuing the program through May 2021.
To view a map of where each banner will be placed, go to https://bit.ly/3lJdKhU.