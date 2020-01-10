There are some good detail detectives out there and they proved it in their answers to this year’s “Where is this?” contest.
The day after Christmas, the Appeal ran a front page full of pictures with details of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa buildings and sights and asked readers to tell us where the pictures were taken.
The winners in the contest were:
-- First and winner of $50 was Michael Davis.
-- Second and winner of $30 was Leah Madsen.
-- Third and winner of $20 was Jim McLaughlin.
Checks will arrive in the mail.
Thanks for participating!
Here’s the answer key:
1. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain sign, Wheatland.
2. First Baptist Church, Yuba City.
3. Statue on the corner of Seventh and Oak streets, Marysville.
4. Mural on the side of Lee’s Canton Restaurant, Yuba City.
5. Wooden Staircase at Levee Park, Colusa
6. The Sutter Theatre Gallery on Plumas Street, Yuba City.
7. Yellow plane on top of the Landa & Sons Glass Service building on Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City.
8. One of five murals on a building at the corner of Elm and Broadway streets, Live Oak, as a part of the mural marathon contest in 2018.
9. A mural on a utility box at the Town Center on Plumas and C streets, Yuba City.
10. The Yuba City Water Tower on Plumas Street, Yuba City.
11. A mural painted on a utility box outside of Target, Yuba City.
12. Town Center fountain, Yuba City.
13. A mural on the side of Diamond Palace, Marysville.
14. Cross at Sierra View Mortuary, Olivehurst
15. Sutter County Museum sign on Butte House Road, Yuba City.
16. A mural on the side of a building in an alley on Oak Street, Marysville.
17. Clock at Bank of the Feather River, Yuba City.
18. Gazebo at the Colusa County Courthouse.
19. Drawbridge in Meridian.
20. Mural on the old Wheatland Smog and Repair building, Front and Main streets.