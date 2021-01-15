We received more entries than ever in our annual “Where Is This?” contest, but only a few people had all the correct answers.
The Appeal presented an assortment of 20 photographs in the Dec. 26 edition – all picturing some detail that could be found somewhere in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa counties. We challenged readers to tell us what was pictured and where each detail was located.
Out of those who had all correct answers, we randomly chose the prize winners. Congratulations to:
First place ($50): Bonae Paustian of Yuba City. Second place ($30): Lisa Gothrow of Marysville. Third place ($20): the partnership of Marcia Kramer of Olivehurst and Terry Wright of Yuba City.
Thanks for playing, everyone. We hope that the holiday diversion brought you some enjoyment. And here is the answer key:
1. Patio Lion at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville.
2. Sutter Buttes Little League ballpark bleachers at Market and Bird streets, Yuba City.
3. Circular brick pattern at the intersection of Second and C streets, Marysville.
4. The old Waffle Barn sign on Colusa Avenue, Yuba City.
5. A lumberjack statue at Lumberjack’s Restaurant at 1025 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
6. Entrance of the Gurdwara Sahib Yuba City (The Sikh Temple) along Tierra Buena Road.
7. Suey Sing building at First and C streets in Marysville.
8. The Happy Viking on Plumas Street, Yuba City.
9. Tractor in the Historical Farm Equipment Display at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, corner of Franklin and Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City.
10. Fountains in front of the Sutter County Museum along Butte House Road in Yuba City.
11. Statue for climbing on at Northridge Park in Yuba City at Clark and Northbridge streets.
12. A sign along Black Swan Trail on Mooney Flat Road, Smartsville.
13. Sign in front of Bock’s Fruit Stand along Highway 70 in Yuba County.
14. Weather vane on top of the Colusa Courthouse on Market Street, Colusa.
15. A dalmatian statue outside of the Yuba City Fire station on Clark Avenue, Yuba City.
16. Big Red Tire in front of Miranda’s Thrift Shop in the 500 block of Second Street, Yuba City.
17. Yuba City Skate Park at Brannan Park.
18. Colusa Police Department on Sixth Street, Colusa.
19. A lion mural on the side of Live Oak High School.
20. A painting at the Veterans Art Park on B Street in Marysville.