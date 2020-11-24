Thanksgiving is typically a day when we gather with family and friends to enjoy large portions of turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
But this isn’t a typical year.
While the day might look different for many of us, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still people in need in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area and local organizations are coming to their aid.
Here’s a list of places those in need can pick up a meal:
– Bethel AME Church in Marysville will be giving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville.
– There will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner served curbside at 202 D St., Marysville, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.
While the dine-in option has been canceled, there is a curbside option and there is delivery available for high-risk seniors and low-income, physically disadvantaged people.
For more information on delivery, call 645-2003.
The meal is being supported by Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, The Salvation Army, California Water Service Operation Gobble, Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, Kiwanis Club and Yuba College culinary arts.
– A Hand Up will be serving meals via curbside pickup at the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, on the corner of Fourth and Jay streets in Colusa, from 11:30 a.m.-noon on Thanksgiving Day.
For more information, call Robin Rauch at 635-1060.
– The Williams Community Church will host their annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday.
A turkey meal, featuring food from Granzella’s, served with all the fixings and pie will be available for dine-in or take out.
For more information, call 473-5913.
(Are we missing any free community Thanksgiving meals? Send details – including when, where and who to contact for more information – to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com by noon today.)