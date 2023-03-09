On two separate occasions in February, residents in both Chico and Redding reportedly received racist and antisemetic flyers distributed on their lawns or through newspapers.

On the morning of Feb. 11, the Redding Police Department received reports of over 100 flyers displaying hate speech rhetoric against Jewish people and the LGBT community, which were distributed overnight by an unknown group. At the time of this incident, KRCR reported that this was the fourth time hate-filled flyers were distributed in Redding neighborhoods within the last six months.

Tags

Recommended for you