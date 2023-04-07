As Yuba City’s sphere of influence continues to grow, understanding the scope of police services for residents living near its outskirts can become muddied. Where residents find the most confusion is the area known as Beat 6 to Yuba City Police Department and Beat 7 on Sutter County Sheriff’s Office service map. 

This coverage area sprawls south of Franklin Road to Bogue Road. Despite this area being incorporated into Yuba City, it remains under the jurisdiction of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you