As Yuba City’s sphere of influence continues to grow, understanding the scope of police services for residents living near its outskirts can become muddied. Where residents find the most confusion is the area known as Beat 6 to Yuba City Police Department and Beat 7 on Sutter County Sheriff’s Office service map.
This coverage area sprawls south of Franklin Road to Bogue Road. Despite this area being incorporated into Yuba City, it remains under the jurisdiction of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley, this is the product of an agreement between the city and Sutter County dating back to July 2000 when a sphere expansion for Yuba City was being arranged. A master tax exchange agreement was established between the city and the county to determine property taxes, sales taxes and tax phasing for potential annexation projects.
“The city and the county got together because they wanted to have an agreement as to how taxes will be shared, how services will be split and provided, and they did that so when annexations come forward within the sphere of influence, that’s already set. There aren’t discussions having to take place for each individual project,” Langley said.
In this agreement, it was established that the guaranteed amount of tax revenue to Sutter County will drop as Yuba City police take over sheriff’s duties as unincorporated areas become annexed into the city.
According to the tax exchange agreement, “the City will guarantee that the County will receive the amount of sales tax revenue it now receives from the unincorporated area in the (sphere of influence). However, the County will continue to provide law enforcement services to areas annexed after the effective date of the Agreement.”
Once Yuba City has annexed 82% of previously unincorporated homes in the sheriff’s patrol beat, Yuba City police are to take over service coverage. In the discussions surrounding the transition of police coverage in unincorporated areas, a north beat sprawling between Pease Road and Highway 20 and a south beat between Highway 20 and Bogue Road was established.
In 2007, an amendment was made to the tax exchange agreement which changed the limit line between each beat from Highway 20 to south of Franklin Road, Langley said. Moving this threshold allowed Yuba City to meet the population threshold to take over the north beat.
“That’s why you will hear people talk about, ‘I live in the Walton area, but I have sheriff’s services.’ That’s because they are considered to be in the south beat area,” Langley said. “... That’s really why the city hasn’t taken over police service because we are bound to an agreement that says the county will continue to do so until we meet that 82% threshold. If we were to annex the entire keyhole area, that would put us above that threshold, but with it failing three times, this city council — this is prior to Councilmember (Mike) Pasquale — has specifically indicated that they don’t have an intention of the city initiating another annexation.”
Aside from another attempt at annexing the keyhole, the city could also meet the population threshold by developing an area of land adjacent to Beat 6 east of Lincoln Road, which was incorporated into the city last year.
“Another mechanism to meet that threshold is as we get development in the Lincoln East Specific Plan, it would need quite a few homes to trigger that 82%, but if we don’t annex within the keyhole, the other option is that we get annexation out in this area. And we’ve annexed this area. We just have to wait for homes to develop. Right now, it’s just ag land,” Langley said.
Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains confirmed that while the area between Franklin Road and Bogue Road is within the city limits, it is under the jurisdiction of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office because of the master tax exchange agreement.
“Once that area gets built out … then policing services transition over to the city. That doesn’t matter if the keyhole area is annexed or not,” Bains said.
Some residents living within Beat 6 maintain that Yuba City police should take over coverage due to a disparity in services between police and the sheriff’s department. Heather Esemann, a resident of Lincoln Road within Beat 6, maintains that there is confusion among both sheriff’s deputies and police officers as to where the Yuba City Police Department’s jurisdiction ends and Sutter County Sheriff’s begins.
“Some of the (Yuba City Police Department) officers mentioned that the sheriff’s deputies do not understand what is within their jurisdiction and pull over cars in Yuba City Police Department beats. I personally spoke with the deputies, and they do not understand that their role is Beat 6,” Esemann said during a Yuba City City Council meeting on March 21.
She believes that confusion can arise between both agencies due to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office having a separate coverage area also referred to as Beat 6, which spans north of Highway 20 between Tierra Buena and Township Road. The area between Franklin Road and Bogue Road known as Beat 6 to the Yuba City Police Department is known as Beat 7 to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
“To (sheriff’s), Beat 6 is just ‘that area’ because there is no equivalent beat on their map. There isn’t someone specifically assigned to Beat 6. I can guarantee you that this doesn’t go unnoticed by myself or my neighbors, and I don’t blame the deputies for that. I put the fault with the city and the county for not taking a role in transitioning the area into (Yuba City Police Department) beats more quickly,” Esemann said. “... It’s not acceptable that myself and my neighbors cannot get the same services as others in the city, citizens up north that have higher income and that the majority of the council represent.”
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said that a deputy is assigned to the area in question seven days per week, but they may be called out to assist other deputies on priority calls for service.
“We do occasionally field questions about traffic concerns in Beat 7. Our deputies are always encouraged to be proactive and address traffic issues but crimes against persons or property related crimes take priority,” Barnes said in an email.
While the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office does not have a designated traffic unit, it does handle traffic responsibilities for areas south of Franklin Road.
Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker said that both agencies have agreed to have Yuba City police enforce traffic laws when needed.
“It is still within the city limits. We can still patrol that area, but that is as time permits and it’s on a very specific as-needed type of thing. We have in the past done some parking enforcement, but as far as the police department is in, there’s no confusion,” Baker said.
Langley acknowledged that confusion could be possible if some deputies and officers are not made aware of updated city limits as more annexation projects are enacted.
“As annexations occur, there could be some confusion of ‘is that sheriff? Is that the police department?’ just because it takes them a little bit of time to get familiar with the new limits,” Langley said.
Providing services to the area south of Franklin Road would increase Yuba City Police Department’s coverage area to over 70,000 people, Baker said. This would also require at least six more officers per shift along with additional back-up units, dispatchers and a community service officer.
According to Barnes, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is also tasked with providing police service to a growing number of Sutter County residents with little growth in personnel.
“The (master tax exchange agreement) was implemented in 2000 allowing for five deputy sheriff positions to provide law enforcement services in portions of the city. After 23 years, we are still operating with the same five allocated positions despite roughly a 21% increase in the county's overall population. The monies received by the county for services under the (master tax exchange agreement) only cover about half of the actual costs for services the county provides. This portion of the (master tax exchange agreement) needs to be addressed and hopefully the county and city will come together to work on an agreement reflective of where we are at as a community,” Barnes said.