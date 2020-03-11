It’s 1 in the morning and you can’t stop reading about the coronavirus.
Maybe you want to know if you should cancel your trip to Hawaii over spring break or whether your kid’s school will be closed, or how many people are likely to die.
You look for answers on websites you trust, along with some you’re not so sure about. And when you can’t find conclusive information, you keep searching, clicking and reading.
If you have descended into a coronavirus rabbit hole, you are not alone.
It’s only natural to feel anxious about the evolving coronavirus situation. It is a novel threat that has caused more than 4,200 deaths worldwide.
But experts say there is something else that is adding to our collective anxiety around the potential pandemic: fear of the unknown.
“Our brains are wired to pay additional attention to uncertainty,” said David Rock, co-founder of the NeuroLeadership Institute and author of “Your Brain at Work.” “It is something we all have an issue with, although it affects some people more than others.”
Researchers are still learning how the virus spreads, its fatality rate and how best to treat it. At the same time, information about new cases and deaths come in on a daily, if not hourly, basis.
Things are changing so quickly that it can be hard to know how best to respond to keep yourself and others safe.
And for some, the advice coming from public health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick – may not feel sufficient in the face of what they perceive to be an overwhelming threat.
“That information is not very satisfying to people,” said Paul Slovic, a psychologist at the University of Oregon who studies risk perception. “People want a pill, they want a vaccine, they want to feel a sense of control.”
One way people try to exert control during times of uncertainty is to increase their media consumption, said Roxane Cohen Silver, a professor of psychological science and public health at UC Irvine.
“When there is a lot of ambiguity and a lot of uncertainty, people are drawn to the media,” she said. “It’s a cycle that is very hard to break out of.”