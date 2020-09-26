Wildfire efforts continue as extreme fire weather event moves into Yuba-Sutter region

CalFire crews continued to reinforce fire lines throughout the North Complex Fire west zone on Friday night, aggressively mopping up hotspots within the fire perimeter to prevent any chance of embers or debris crossing the fire line.
CalFire Operations Section Chief Shane Lauderdale said Saturday that line construction has been completed in the area north of Forbestown and Challenge and crews are now engaged in heavy mop up in that area.
“Overall we’ve had amazing success in there and very, very happy with what we have to report today,” said Lauderdale on Saturday.
Lauderdale said the big challenge facing crews as they continue to work into Saturday night is the red flag warning set to go into effect at 9 p.m. this evening.
“That focus will be on how we deploy our resources today to address any new threats,” said Lauderdale.
As of Saturday, the west zone of the North Complex Fire has burned 84,595 acres and was 78 percent contained.
The entire North Fire Complex has burned 304,881 acres in Butte and Plumas counties and was 78 percent contained on Saturday. 15 civilian fatalities have been reported in the complex along with two first responder injuries. To date, 10,000 structures have been threatened, 2,314 structures have been destroyed and 114 structures have been damaged.
Evacuations
The area around Forbestown remains under a mandatory evacuation order as CalFire continues to address a portion of the North Complex Fire burning north of that area.
Other areas in northern Yuba County, including Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley, were reduced to an evacuation warning on Thursday.
As an added measure of caution, evacuation warnings were expanded on Friday to include Brownsville and Rackerby.
“That's to encourage those residents to join Challenge, Clipper Mills, Woodleaf, and Strawberry Valley in being extra vigilant over the next couple of days, as the winds are expected to pick up,” said Yuba County Office of Emergency Services personnel on Friday. “Everyone needs to keep in mind that efforts to gain full control of the fire to the north are ongoing, and residents need to listen for alerts, in case the blaze happens to get out of hand.”
Residents of these communities are urged to remain vigilant in watching for any alerts related to the fire and should be prepared to evacuate at any time over the next few days.
Road Closures
As of Saturday the following road closures were still in place due to the North Complex Fire: New York Flat Road north of La Porte Road; Challenge Cut Off Road north of La Porte Road; Forbestown Road north of Abernathy Road; and Woodleaf Tunnel Road north of La Porte Road.
Weather
The National Weather Service has forecast an extreme fire weather event this weekend for much of the northstate due to several weather factors, causing increased concern about fire activity in and around the North Complex Fire.
– A red flag warning will go into effect for much of interior Northern California, including Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will remain in place until Monday at 5 p.m.
– Strong winds are forecast in the Valley and the Sierra foothills throughout the weekend.
“We will see north and east winds start to increase today and will continue to pick up overnight tonight across the Sacramento Valley and over the Foothills,” according to the National Weather Service on Saturday.
These winds are expected to reach speeds as high as 30-45 miles per hour in and around the Yuba County line where the west zone of the North Complex Fire continues to burn.
The strongest winds are anticipated on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will be in effect for Sutter County and portions of Yuba and Colusa counties, beginning Sunday at 2 a.m. and will continue through Monday at 4 p.m.
– Very dry conditions are also expected, with minimum daytime humidity levels staying in the teens this weekend and into next week.
“This will bring critical fire weather conditions starting this evening continuing into Monday,” according to the National Weather Service.
– A warming trend will begin Saturday and temperatures in the mid- and upper-90s forecast for Sunday and will continue into next week.
– According to the National Weather Service, the changing wind direction and heat will likely bring the return of smoke impacts to much of the region. As of Saturday, the air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region was listed as moderate.
Resources
– The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has begun implementing a Law Enforcement Escort Program to allow Yuba County evacuees to quickly visit their homes during the ongoing evacuation order.
Those that have been affected by the mandatory evacuation will have the opportunity to check on their property and pick up needed items such as medication or important paperwork during these visits, which will be limited 15 minutes.
Escort services will be provided by appointment only from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those that would like to make an appointment can call 701-9955.
At the time of the appointment, evacuees are asked to check in with a Victim Services advocate at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Substation, 16796 Willow Glen Rd, Brownsville, for further assistance.
No more than two people per household will be allowed to visit a property with an escort and must be 18 years of age or older.
“Please do not go to roadblocks to request an escort, as those personnel will not be able to leave their post to accommodate you,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Department personnel said in a statement.
Due to the high call volume anticipated, evacuees are asked to leave a message when calling to schedule an appointment and Yuba County Sheriff’s Department personnel will response at their earliest convenience.
–Due to the North Complex Fire, some CalFresh customers may be eligible to purchase hot, prepared foods with their benefits.
According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, CalFresh customers in Butte, Glenn, Plumas, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties can temporarily buy hot, prepared meals at local grocery and food stores that accept EBT through Oct. 22.
While this change went into effect on Friday, Yuba County OES officials said it may take 24-36 hours for stores to make the necessary changes to allow for the sale of hot food.
For more information, call the Yuba County Customer Service Center at 1-877-652-0739.
Public Safety Power Shutoff event
An estimated 3,385 customers in Yuba County are expected to be without power this weekend due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff event anticipated on Sunday.
Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.