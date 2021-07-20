Mandatory evacuations are in place for several streets in the Dobbins area due to a 40-acre wildfire in Yuba County dubbed the "Frenchtown fire," according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
According to Cal Fire, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Seward Lane, west of Dobbins.
As of 7 p.m., the fire had burned 40 acres and was 0 percent contained, according to Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit public information officer Mary Eldridge.
She said air resources were over the fire, the sheriff's office was evacuating residents, and California Highway Patrol was closing roads. Eldridge said it is too early to determine if any structures have been damaged but that the fire was threatening structures.
The Zone Haven evacuation alert system described the area under evacuation as forested with dispersed homes and buildings. Camper Lane, La Place Lane, Clark Ranch Road, Vavassuer Way, Winther Way, Chavez Way, and Brett Way were all under mandatory evacuation orders as of 7 p.m.
An evacuation center is open at the Alcouffe Center located at 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House. Large animals can be taken to the Posse Arena on Marysville Road, just north of Highway 20 in Browns Valley.
Residents in the area can check their evacuation zone by visiting community.zonehaven.com.