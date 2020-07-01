A wildfire burning near Bangor was 75 percent contained as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. Another fire in the area was reported fully contained.
According to an incident fact sheet, the Avocado Fire, located in the area of Teddy Lane and Bangor Park Road, started on Tuesday and has burned approximately 136 acres.
When firefighters first arrived at the scene, it was reported at approximately 15 acres but the fire began to grow and create spot fires ahead of the main fire and a request for additional resources was made.
Extra aircraft and ground forces were able to slow the forward progress of the fire within a couple of hours of the initial report.
No injuries or structures have been destroyed, according to the fact sheet.
The Smith Fire, located in the area of La Porte and Loma Rica roads, also started on Tuesday and burned approximately 10 acres before it was fully contained – there was one civilian injured and one structure was destroyed.
According to an incident fact sheet, firefighters arrived at the scene of a well-involved structure fire that spread into vegetation.
Firefighters were able to contain the vegetation fire quickly and began working to suppress the structure fire.
The person who was injured was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center Burn Unit in Sacramento.