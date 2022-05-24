Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon were tackling wildfires that sparked in Glenn and Colusa counties amid a red flag warning for dangerous weather conditions for the Sacramento Valley.
The Edward Fire was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday in Glenn County, according to Cal Fire. The fire was burning near County Road 200 and County Road just northwest of the town of Orland. Cal Fire crews were assisting the Orland Fire Department in its response to the wildfire.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the Edward Fire had burned about 50 acres. Sheriff’s officials said firefighters had about 60 percent of the fire contained and had stopped the fire’s forward progress.
Sheriff’s officials said the fire had damaged or destroyed four homes and about 20 other buildings.
The Edward Fire prompted evacuation orders for the area, but those evacuation zones had been reduced in size. Sheriff’s officials at 3:12 p.m. said evacuation orders remained in place for the area of County Road 200 north to County Road 9/Hambright Creek and from County Road E east to County Road FF. Authorities were assessing that area for damage and putting out smoldering spots.
All other evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted. An evacuation center for displaced residents was available at Glenn County Fairgrounds at 221 E Yolo St.in Orland.
Another wildfire started Tuesday near the Sacramento River in Colusa County, prompting law enforcement officials to notify residents of the fire burning near the town of Colusa.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and Colusa County Office of Emergency Services were not calling for people in the area to evacuate, sheriff’s officials said. But authorities wanted to notify residents of the fire because the wind direction was unpredictable.
Local fire departments were trying to gain control of the fire and an emergency operations center had been activated and was attempting to keep the public updated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Colusa city officials said the wildfire was burning north of the town, and they asked residents to avoid the State Park, Levee Park and Main Street. They also asked residents to not travel north out of town on Highway 45 or River Road, unless it’s absolutely necessary, so firefighters have a safe environment to work without interference.
“With a fire burning this close to town, it is advised to bring pets inside, avoid the outdoors, close any open windows if you can, to ensure your health and safety,” Colusa city officials said in a Facebook post.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley as wind is expected in the region that could create dangerous conditions to fuel a wildfire. The warning, issued from Fairfield to Redding, will remain in place through 11 a.m. today.