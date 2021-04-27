The Wildlife Conservation Board approved approximately $33.5 million in grants to help enhance flows in streams throughout California, including a grant for a project currently being carried out on the lower Yuba River.
A $1,985,000 grant was awarded to the Yuba Water Agency to help with a cooperative project with Teichert Aggregates and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore and enhance ecosystem processes with a primary objective of rehabilitating productive juvenile salmonid rearing habitat to increase natural production of fall-run and spring-run Chinook salmon and California Central Valley steelhead trout. The work is part of the Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project.
A total of 30 stream flow enhancement projects were approved for funding at the board’s April 22 meeting.
Funding for the projects comes from the Water Quality, Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 (Proposition 1).
The projects will provide or lead to a direct and measurable enhancement of the amount, timing and/or quality of water in streams for anadromous fish or special status, threatened, endangered or at-risk species, or to provide resilience to climate change.