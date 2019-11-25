The Williams area office of the California Highway Patrol continues to investigate a shooting that occurred at the Colusa County Fairgrounds over the weekend.
According to a release issued by the department, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after midnight on Nov. 24 reporting a possible victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and CHP officers responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old Hispanic male that had sustained a single, small caliber gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville to receive medical treatment for the non-life threatening injury.
According to CHP, the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP Williams area office at 473-2821.