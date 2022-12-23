After inclement weather threatened a cancellation, organizers of Williams’ Festival of Lights decided to move the event to the following weekend to ensure the community didn’t miss out on the holiday cheer. 

Festivities kicked off Dec. 18 with a vendor fair featuring approximately 50 vendors selling a variety of food, homemade products, hot chocolate and more, while DJ Flatz provided live music throughout the festivities. 

