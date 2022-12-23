After inclement weather threatened a cancellation, organizers of Williams’ Festival of Lights decided to move the event to the following weekend to ensure the community didn’t miss out on the holiday cheer.
Festivities kicked off Dec. 18 with a vendor fair featuring approximately 50 vendors selling a variety of food, homemade products, hot chocolate and more, while DJ Flatz provided live music throughout the festivities.
Members of the Williams Fire Department joined Santa as he took photos with the children in attendance and firefighters gave out goodie bags to the hundreds of kids at the event. Traditionally, the department hands out goodie bags to the children of the community on Christmas Eve, but last year it decided to bring the long-standing tradition to the Festival of Lights event and continued it again this year.
Students from Williams Elementary School performed holiday songs before the town Christmas tree was lit in the town square. The tree was planted just last year for the annual holiday event.
New this year, organizers switched up the format of the annual parade, making it a stationary “Parade on display” instead of the traditional presession format.
“This allows our families to safely walk through the floats as they shop and eat, enjoying dancing shows, lights and the acts,” said organizers. “While reduced city staffing this weekend posed a challenge to having our floats travel, we are grateful to our city staff for helping us find a way to keep our Christmas tradition going.”
The annual Festival of Lights parade had been organized by the Citizens for a Better Williams Committee for more than a decade before the Williams Community Church took over the planning in 2019.
“Faced with cancellation three years ago, our town was determined to make sure our event went on, and that’s what keeps us going this year,” said organizers.
Organizers said the Festival of Lights committee plans to keep adding to the event for years to come and hope to make the event a little bigger and better each year. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Williams Community Church’s supportive services to fund programs including the clothes closet, food distribution, rent assistance and more.