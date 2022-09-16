Williams Mayor pro tem Sajit Singh died unexpectedly last week. He was just a few days shy of his 50th birthday.
Singh had served as a Williams city councilmember for the last four years and was also active in several community organizations.
“He will be remembered as a humble and committed member of the community,” read a statement released by Williams city officials. “He will be sorely missed by many.”
Those that knew Singh said his care for the community knew no bounds, which is why he chose to get involved and acted as a steward of change for the betterment of the community of Williams.
In addition to his role on the city council, Singh assisted his father Sarvan Singh with the Williams Flea Market, their longtime family business, and was always providing food or needed items when he showed up to community events.
He was also the assistant director of the Sacramento Valley Museum and was actively involved in the Williams Community Center, the Williams High School Alumni group and acted as both a parent and city liaison for Williams Unified School District meetings. In the past, he acted as a planning commissioner for the city as well.
Singh always offered his full support for others trying to make a difference within the community as well and helped the group Evolución de la Conciencia form and facilitate cleanup efforts within the community, despite the language barriers of the all-Hispanic group.
Members of the Citizens for a Better Williams, an organization of which Singh was vice president, released a statement conveying their deep sadness for the loss of one of their own.
“We are a better community because for one bright shining moment, Sajit was part of it,” read the statement released by Citizens for a Better Williams members. “He will always be a part of it. He set out to make a difference and he did. What we can do is follow in his footsteps. We can get involved, ask questions and if we don’t get an answer, we ask again. His thirst for knowledge was a bottomless well. We can show up to council meetings. We can press the other councilmen for answers. We can show up to meetings and get involved in projects. We can be there for our neighbors and families in need. We have a huge job ahead of us to even begin to fill those shoes. This is your challenge. Be like Sajit. It won’t be easy.”
