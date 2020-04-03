The Williams Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a Bay Area man who is believed to be in the Williams area on a hunting trip, according to a press release.
Byron Beltran Evora, 40, of San Francisco reportedly checked into the Traveler’s Inn in Williams on Thursday, March 26, and was seen leaving his hotel room the next morning to scout out possible areas to hunt turkey around Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, according to the release.
Evora marked two locations in Glenn County on a hunting map around 7 a.m. on the morning he was last seen and that is the last location Evora is known to have been.
Evora was reported missing on March 30. He was last seen driving a metallic blue 2006 Infiniti G35x sedan with California license plate number 8MRZ587.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Evora is asked to contact the Williams Police Department at 473-2661.