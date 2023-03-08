The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Tuesday night that Peter Mann Sr. of Willows died in a small plane crash west of Willows.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports Tuesday night of a small aircraft that had crashed into an orchard in the area of County Road BB west of Willows.
“Upon arrival, deputies identified that the plane had come into contact with high voltage transmission lines,” officials said. “Deputies secured the scene while utility representatives worked to make the scene safe for first responders. The aircraft was carrying a single pilot and no passengers.”
Mann was confirmed by officials to be the pilot of the aircraft and its lone passenger. The cause of the crash is under investigation and officials were not able to release additional information.