The National Weather Service is expecting windy conditions – between 15 and 30 mph (with the potential to reach 45) today in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Eric Kurth, meteorologist with the Sacramento office of the NWS, said there is a wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kurth said it’s not expected to reach the levels of last month that damaged several homes, cars and roads in town.
“That event was very strong,” he said.
The strongest wind gusts will likely be in west Yuba County, Yuba City and Olivehurst, Kurth said.
“The further east you go the lighter (the) winds will be,” he said.
Kurth wants people to be aware of the direction of the north and east winds, because that could have the potential to spark a few fires.
“If this was in the fall there would be a concern,” he said. “Not to say there couldn’t be fires but they aren’t fires that (typically) get away. We don’t expect extreme fire weather.”
That said, Feather River Air Quality Management District said Wednesday is a no burn day due to the forecast wind conditions.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company had not announced any wind advisories as of Tuesday afternoon.