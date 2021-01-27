Chuck Smith and Linda Plummer were downstairs in their Marysville home Tuesday when a large tree fell over, crashing through a wall and the roof over their upstairs bedroom.
Smith said it was around 5 p.m. and Plummer, his wife, had just gotten home from work.
“She usually runs upstairs first thing and gets into comfortable clothes but she was in the kitchen,” Smith said. That’s the lucky part of the story.
“All of a sudden there was this noise,” Smith said.
The tree stood in their neighbor’s yard and Smith said the owner purchased it last year and was looking to have the tree removed.
“He had someone as late as two days ago looking at the tree to take it down,” Smith said.
Another lucky part of the story: Smith said when the tree first fell, they couldn’t find their two dogs, who sometimes hide under the bed. A firefighter found the dogs in a different room and no one was injured.
“I just hope that it’s just the roof and not structural damage that prevents us from fixing it. There’s some uncertainty about what’s going to happen,” Smith said. “We’re lucky, the dogs are OK, we’re OK and everything else is just stuff.”
He said the fire department was able to get out a few things that they needed – such as some clothes and Smith’s computer.
“The fire department guys were wonderful, they kept asking us what we wanted out of the house and (we) finally had to say if we can’t go in there because it’s not safe, we’re not sending you in there,” Smith said. “... If you look out of your house and you see a tree and you’re worried about it – that it might come down on your house someday – it can happen.”
The house on Seventh Street was built in 1914, Smith said, and they have lived there since 1997.
Other damage
That house may have been the worst of the local damage, but not the only venue that suffered from Tuesday’s extremely high winds.
Craig Platt, director of Marysville Public Works, said the most extensive issues public works had to deal with after Tuesday’s storm were branches and debris in roadways and at the Colusa Casino Stadium where a few sections of the wall around the field were knocked down.
Platt said there were also issues with trees on private properties.
He said over the next few days, they will continue watching things and maintaining the pumps and stormwater ways.
Weather
Karl Swanberg, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said the Marysville Airport saw a peak of 66 mph winds Tuesday night, and between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Marysville accumulated 0.38 inches of precipitation.
Wind gusts as high as 40 mph were anticipated on Wednesday, he said.
He said showers are expected today (Thursday) and the chance of precipitation decreases on Friday.
According to the NWS, showers are expected to continue Saturday and Sunday, mostly in the mountains, and another moderate weather system is possible early next week.
“On and off rain and showers (are expected) to continue through the remainder of the week and the strongest winds, looks like, are behind us,” Swanberg said.
PGE
Paul Moreno, a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spokesperson, said on Wednesday morning about 7,500 customers in the Yuba-Sutter area were without power for some time, but at around 1:30 p.m., he said that number had reduced to 3,400 as crews made progress in restoring power.
Moreno said they’re seeing typical storm damage, such as tree branches hitting power lines and, in some cases, knocking down wires. There were also some broken power poles.
“We anticipate that there will be more storm damage and we urge customers to prepare for outages,” Moreno said. “... Our crews are out working extended days to restore power and we will continue to do that until everyone is back on.”