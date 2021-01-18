Windy conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, with the strongest gust of the current weather system moving through the Yuba-Sutter area today.
Jim Mathews, meteorologist/forecaster for the National Weather Service Sacramento office, said winds speeds could reach up to 35 miles per hour in the region today but are expected to calm down by Wednesday morning.
“These winds could cause impacts to recent burn areas as well as power outages due to downed trees, tree limbs and powerlines,” said Mathews.
At this time, no power shutoff events are scheduled in the Yuba-Sutter region due to the windy conditions, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Above average temperatures will also continue in the Yuba-Sutter region today, with a high in the mid-60s expected Tuesday.
By Friday, there will be a change in the weather pattern with cooler temperatures and a chance for showers in the mountains over the weekend, according to Mathews.
Temperatures are forecast to return to the mid-50s – the seasonal average this time of year – and a “cool and unsettled pattern will remain into next week,” said Mathews.