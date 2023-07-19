Organized by the Camptonville Community Center Advocates, an inaugural wine-tasting event called WineShine is set for Saturday in the Yuba County community to help raise funds for the Camptonville Community Center.
According to organizers, the event will feature a variety of wines from the Sunset International Wine Competition. Along with wines for tasting, participants will be able to take some home and enjoy “paired appetizers” and “palate cleansers” at WineShine.
Scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday at Camptonville Community Center, which is located at 15333 Cleveland Ave. in Camptonville, a $15 donation includes wine tasting, food, and one raffle ticket.
“The event features an amazing variety of wines, from the highly affordable to the highly sophisticated, coming from the Sunset International Wine Competition 2023,” organizers said. “The wine will be decoded by knowledgeable wine guides, who will be on hand, ready to explain, suggest and recommend. Wine will be available to take home (donation requested). Attendees must be 21 or older for wine tasting. Dress-up clothes are appreciated but not required.”
Jesse Golden, who is part of the Camptonville Community Center Advocates, said the community center is supported solely by memberships, donations and event income.