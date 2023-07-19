Organized by the Camptonville Community Center Advocates, an inaugural wine-tasting event called WineShine is set for Saturday in the Yuba County community to help raise funds for the Camptonville Community Center.

According to organizers, the event will feature a variety of wines from the Sunset International Wine Competition. Along with wines for tasting, participants will be able to take some home and enjoy “paired appetizers” and “palate cleansers” at WineShine.

