Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting a wine tasting event at its Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Six award-winning Cordi wines will be available to sample along with tapas, or festive appetizers, designed to pair well with each wine. When the tasting is over, participants will receive a full glass of their favorite Cordi. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said the event may be considered a “master class” in wine tasting led by the family that started the wine industry in Sutter County: Cordi Winery
Cordi Winery is a boutique family farmed and operated vineyard and winery at the base of the Sutter Buttes. For over a decade, the winery has handcrafted “farm-to-cork” style estate wines. It started winemaking when a storm in January 2008 toppled 70 percent of its almond orchards. With the perfect soil and climate and a dream to make wine, the winery made the change and began replanting in grapes. It started with 300 Primitivo vines and over the next few years expanded into a 15-acre vineyard that now grows 12 different grape varietals. Cordi is a full production facility, from the vine to the bottle, all done by hand.
Reece Cordi is the head winemaker and viniculturist. It was his dream of making wine that inspired the family to take the leap from farming almonds to farming grapes. His wife, Teresa, is the Wine Club and Tasting Room manager. Daughters Emily and Juleah are also part of the business as assistant winemaker and agriculture specialists.
Only 30 spots are available for this unique event at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts. The cost is $10 per person and registration can be done at yubasutterarts.org.
The Sutter Theater is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on Plumas Street and the streets adjacent to the theater. For more information about this event and other upcoming 2022 programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.