The Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive defied the odds with a surplus of early donors coming through the door Saturday, according to donor representative Robin Carter.
Carter said January is typically a slower time of the year due to the cold and flu season and the inclement weather.
However, Carter said through the first two-and a-half hours Vitalant had about 30 donations of blood, which she called a steady amount.
Each blood donation is tested for the COVID-19 antibodies, which helps determine if a person can donate convalescent plasma for hospitalized patients battling the virus.
Carter said another advantage is people who get the COVID-19 vaccine can still give blood that same day so long as they do not exhibit any symptoms.
“We’re getting that question quite a bit these days,” Carter said.
Carter said a person’s blood type is also checked during the donor process. Mobile blood drives are always looking for O-positive and O-negative donors.
“There is certainly a need for type O blood,” Carter said. “We need a large supply of O-positive.”
Hal Smith, 62, from Marysville is closing in on three gallons of donations through the Vitalant drives. He has been donating through Vitalant since 2013 and in total since he was 18.
Smith said it all started with his father and he will donate for as long as he can.
As an O-positive donor he realizes the importance each donation he makes.
Over 80 percent of the population has a positive blood type and can receive O positive blood, according to the American Red Cross.
There were also a few younger donors on Saturday, including Yuba College premed student Zachary Carling, another veteran blood giver who enjoys sitting in the seat.
“I like learning about the process,” Carling said. “I try to donate every few months.”
The next area drive is Feb. 9 at the Colusa Community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hall, 326 Jay Street, Colusa. Vitalant returns to Yuba-Sutter on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) when it will host a drive at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace from noon to 3 p.m. The drive will be inside near the food court across from Nail Tech
Appointments are encouraged during a mobile blood drive and facial coverings are required upon entry. To make an appointment visit www.donors.vitalant.org.