PowWow1.jpg

Native dancers line the dance circle during the 2022 Winter Pow Wow at Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville. The Pow Wow is set to return this Saturday, an event that is free and open to the public.  

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

This Saturday will mark the start of the 2023 Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow season as native families gather from across the region to celebrate their culture and share it with the local community. 

The Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville has hosted the Winter Pow Wow for the past 20 years, a tradition that has helped aid both dancers and attendees in becoming more familiar with the practice. 

