This Saturday will mark the start of the 2023 Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow season as native families gather from across the region to celebrate their culture and share it with the local community.
The Tri-Counties Community Center in Marysville has hosted the Winter Pow Wow for the past 20 years, a tradition that has helped aid both dancers and attendees in becoming more familiar with the practice.
“This event enables students and families to learn the social structural activities of the American Indian people as well as a forum for cultural education for the community,” said Pat Bennett, event supervisor and coordinator. “Participants will become more aware of the American Indian culture leading to an increase of self identification and self esteem. Students and families can also experience different choices of dance regalia, dance styles, and cultural crafts to be made and learn how to socialize.”
Bennett explained that the Winter Pow Wow is, in part, a pre-emptive event to the more traditional Spring Pow Wow. The Spring Pow Wow is an annual, two-day long event that will be held at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville starting on June 10.
“Students and families can participate in pow wow activities, if they choose, using the skills they learned from the Winter Pow Wow,” added Bennett.
The Winter Pow Wow will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday with various dances and competitions taking place throughout the day. Some fan favorites include the Cake Walk and Potato Dance
“For the past few years, we have included activities for families to participate in,” said Bennett. “We are famous for our Cake Walks, at both pow wows, where every person who buys in wins something.”
The Potato Dance on the other hand consists of a fun challenge where two individuals must keep a potato pinched between their foreheads throughout the entirety of the dance. The last couple standing with a potato wins.
This year, a special honor dance will be added to the ceremony in memory of Frankie Rosales, a local 10-year-old boy who was reportedly shot and killed recently in what the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department called a “dispute among families.”
“There are always news and events going on in the native community that are expressed within the social structure of pow wows,” explained Bennett. “Events can include ‘specials.’ Specials are a segment of the pow wow where an announcement is made and all are asked to honor the announcement with an honor dance and good wishes.”
Aside from the dancing, the Winter Pow Wow offers a variety of native vendors with handcrafted jewelry, garments, furs, and other accessories available for purchase. There are also free cultural activities such as corn husk doll making, storytelling, and a touch-and-feel guessing game with furs, feathers, and other natural items.
The Winter Pow Wow is free and open to the public to attend. Pow wow etiquette is relatively simple, listen to the Master of Ceremonies Val Shadowhawk, especially during announcements. The Master of Ceremonies is charged with announcing each dance along with when to stand or when gentlemen should remove their hats and when it is inappropriate to take a picture. In general, attendees should not touch another person's dance regalia without permission, keep clear of the drum circle and seating areas reserved for dancers, and do not enter the dance circle without permission. When in doubt, ask for clarification.
The Winter Pow Wow will take place at the Tri-Counties Community Center located at 1830 B St. in Marysville. Attending the event is free, however cash is recommended for food and souvenir purchases.