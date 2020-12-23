A winter storm will be approaching the Yuba-Sutter region on Christmas Day, with precipitation levels ranging from ¼ to 1½ inches through Saturday morning.
“We do have a winter storm watch for Friday through Saturday morning, so try to travel earlier on Friday or Sunday,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “Another storm is expected for later in the day Sunday.”
Chandler-Cooley calls the weekend forecast a typical winter storm that brings in one to two feet of snow over the high elevations in the Northern Sierra.
The travel impacts are significant, she said, because it is occurring over a holiday weekend. Chandler-Cooley advises the public to keep an eye on updated weather models throughout the weekend.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today (Thursday), according to the weather service. Weekend temperatures are forecast for the low to mid-50s during the day, dropping to the upper 30s in the evening.
The precipitation may come at an inopportune time for those traveling anywhere for the holidays, but is welcome by those watching the water year. Chandler-Cooley said this year’s precipitation remains below normal for this time of year.
Since the Oct. 1 beginning of the water year, 1.71 inches of rain has hit Yuba-Sutter, according to the latest figures from the weather service.
Most of the area’s rainfall comes anywhere from January to March, Chandler-Cooley said.