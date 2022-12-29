Rain2.jpg

Cars travel along Plumas Street in Yuba City on Thursday during a break in wet weather.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Winter storms occurring throughout the Sacramento Valley are expected to persist through next week, causing flood concerns in some areas.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to last through Saturday with additional storms occurring next week. Officials previously believed that Tuesday would yield the heaviest rainfall with storms tapering off later in the week. However, officials now believe that the heaviest precipitation will occur through Saturday.

