Winter storms occurring throughout the Sacramento Valley are expected to persist through next week, causing flood concerns in some areas.
According to officials with the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to last through Saturday with additional storms occurring next week. Officials previously believed that Tuesday would yield the heaviest rainfall with storms tapering off later in the week. However, officials now believe that the heaviest precipitation will occur through Saturday.
According to weather station data from the Sutter County Department of Agriculture, Yuba City saw under half an inch of rain Thursday morning. For today and Saturday, officials said that there is a 90-100% probability of seeing 1 inch of rain or more in the Valley, and a 50-90% chance of seeing more than 2 inches.
The persisting storms have led to some concerns for minor to moderate flooding, particularly within rivers and small streams. Officials predict some areal flooding in flood-prone areas today across the Sacramento Valley due to the increased rain. Officials also expect to see some rises on rivers, streams and creeks along the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
There were no major flooding concerns as of Thursday, but some areas in the Sacramento Valley were under a flood watch, Science and Operations Officer Bill Rasch said during a briefing.
“Even if flooding were to occur, it’s just for low land areas. There would be very little impact. A lot of rivers are going to monitor stage,” he said.
As of Thursday morning, water levels for the New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Yuba County stood at 1,866 feet, according to the Yuba Water Agency website. The reservoir also had 368,865 acre feet of available flood space.
Water levels for the Lake Oroville Reservoir also stood at 682 feet, according to the California Data Exchange Center.
Agency officials also expect average flows along the lower Yuba River to rise in response to heavy precipitation.
“There is significant precipitation forecast this week, and these flows are expected to rise in response to this storm event. Please be reminded, flows can change swiftly and suddenly, so be prepared when recreating on the lower Yuba River or avoid the river for your safety,” the agency said.
Flooding may also occur in low spots and underpasses, officials said. Some water ponding along roadways and poor visibility may cause delays and difficult travel conditions. While rainfall rates are expected to remain below the debris flow threshold, officials said that heavy rain in the foothills could cause rock slides, further impacting travel.
Rasch said another series of storms are expected next week as well, but the cascading impacts of these systems following the storms this weekend are unknown. More active weather is predicted for early next week with stronger systems arriving later in the week.