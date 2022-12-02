Local residents have been greeted with some frosty mornings over the past few days as the northern hemisphere approaches its winter solstice.
Two winter storms hit the foothills and Sacramento Valley earlier this week with a brief respite seen on Friday and additional rains expected today and tomorrow.
“The heaviest precipitation will be from Saturday to Sunday, with showers lingering into Monday,” said Michelle Mead, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “For the valley we’re going to see slick roads, ponding of water, and hopefully people were able to get out and clear out any of the clogged drains from Thursday’s storm.”
The valley and foothills may experience thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, and the surrounding mountain regions will receive snow with dangerous travel conditions expected through Monday.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing in the Valley today, Wednesday, and Thursday. The risk of weather-related hazards in the local area remains minor, however travel into the mountains could present reasonable concern. Extended delays, chain controls, and highway closures are likely with a significant reduction in visibility at times. The University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab located off Interstate 80 in Soda Springs reported that 19.7 inches of snow had been recorded since Wednesday. With another storm on the way, the lab said it is expecting an additional 18 to 36 inches of snow over the weekend.
As for the Yuba-Sutter area, the Sacramento International Airport recorded almost an inch of rain that had fallen in the region since Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service lists a 50-80% chance of an additional inch of rain to accumulate from today through Monday. No burn scar impacts are expected.
“Stay diligent, it's going to be a busy weekend for folks working the roads,” said Mead. “But after that we’re just dry and cool for much of next week.”