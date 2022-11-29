Following a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are expected to drop with the arrival of two winter storms hitting the foothills and Sacramento Valley this week.
Officials with the National Weather Service forecast heavy rains, snow and winds throughout the area starting tonight. The storm is expected to stop briefly Friday morning before a second storm continues Friday evening through Sunday.
Officials expect the valley to experience moderate rainfall, winds and cold temperatures, but said that the area is at a minor risk for weather hazards that affect travel. Roads may become slick and water may pond within roadways, leading to longer commutes.
“You can see pretty widespread decent rainfall through the valley. This should be beneficial rain, but will be enough – especially during commute times – to create some issues,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said during a briefing.
Officials determined that there is a 100% probability of the Sacramento Valley experiencing 0.5 inches of rain or greater. The National Weather Service predicts a 70% chance of rain for Yuba City tonight with showers continuing through Saturday.
Carpenter said the second storm will look weaker than the first, but temperatures will become colder with lows near freezing in the valley. In Yuba City, highs will remain in the low 50s, but lows will follow the trend of near freezing temperatures in the mid-30s.
Rain, snow and high winds are predicted to hit the foothills starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday. Officials believe that this will greatly impact mountain travel, likely causing extended delays, chain controls and highway closures.
Starting tonight through Friday morning, officials expect snow levels in the northern mountains to start at 2,000-3,500 feet before dropping to 1,000-2,500 feet Friday night through Sunday. In the Sierra Nevadas, snow levels may start at 3,500-5,000 feet tonight, and drop to 2,500-4,500 feet on Friday.
The Sierra Nevada could see 1 to 2 feet of snowfall between tonight and Thursday night, meteorologist Scott Rowe told the Sacramento Bee. Thursday will yield the heaviest snowfall at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour.
To prepare for the storms, officials are encouraging the public to prepare their cars for heavy, wet weather. Tires, windshield wipers, lights and fluids should be checked before traveling in major weather conditions. Officials highly encourage travelers to winterize their vehicles if they plan to travel through the mountains.