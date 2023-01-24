StassiFile.jpg

Brock Stassi watches the flight of the ball during a Homers for the Hungry charity benefit in 2013 at Yuba City High School's Winship Field. Brock hit 50 home runs, topping his younger brother Max Stassi, who hit 48 baseballs out of the ballpark.

 Appeal-Democrat file

An area known for its love of baseball, various members of the Yuba-Sutter community attended an event last week at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville to help raise funds for the baseball program at William Jessup University in Rocklin.

With members of the Stassi family and some professional baseball players in attendance, thousands of dollars were raised for an upstart team at William Jessup that is coached by Trevor Paine.

Tags

Recommended for you