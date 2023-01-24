An area known for its love of baseball, various members of the Yuba-Sutter community attended an event last week at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville to help raise funds for the baseball program at William Jessup University in Rocklin.
With members of the Stassi family and some professional baseball players in attendance, thousands of dollars were raised for an upstart team at William Jessup that is coached by Trevor Paine.
Promoted to head coach at the start of the 2019 season, Paine has led the Warriors to a 109-73 record over four seasons. Since taking over, Paine has brought much success to the relatively young baseball program.
“Paine's first season with the Warriors, 2018, was the program's most successful year as Jessup was one game away from a trip to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho,” according to the university’s website. “Jessup won a program-best 41 games, cracking the NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll for the first time in program history. The 2018 Warriors won the first GSAC Championship in school history and hosted the NAIA Baseball Regional Opening Round on their home field at McBean Park.”
Paine, who was at the private event at Peach Tree, said fundraisers such as the one last week can make a huge difference in small, but developing athletic programs. He was introduced that night by Johnny Doskow, a broadcaster for the Sacramento River Cats.
“Thank you everyone for coming out tonight. I can’t express how much this means to not only myself but our entire program, our student athletes, really our university as a whole,” Paine said. “… When I met you (Johnny Doskow) the first time in the fall, we were coming down to pick up some balls from the cages that the River Cats had donated to our program because our cage balls were so bad. So that kind of puts it into perspective, the goal for tonight. Jessup just finished our eighth season of baseball. So, in the grand scheme of things, a very young college program.
“For the first four seasons of the program, they won 20 games combined. So, obviously not a ton of success, but in fairness, it’s really difficult to get a program off the ground floor, the resources weren’t in place,” Paine said. “In 2017, I was over at Menlo College with the rest of our coaching staff. The athletic directors approached us at the end of the season and asked us if we wanted to come over to Jessup and take over the program. They wanted to invest and become a program that can compete for conference championships on the national level every year.
“We thought about it for a little bit, but ultimately the opportunity to coach at home in the greater Sacramento area with the plethora of talent here was too much to pass up. So, we made the leap over and we took over a 10-win team. Really, the goal amongst our coaching staff that first year, and we never shared that with the players, but we wanted to win 20 games. Double the win total, that kind of gets the program up and moving and you just build from there. We ended up winning 41 games. So, the 31-game turnaround, the biggest in college baseball history.”
Paine then touted the success the program has seen since he and his staff took over, including championships and having one of their players get drafted into the majors.
“That put Jessup on the map as a program that could compete with some of the best teams in the nation. … The goal moving forward … is we want to compete on the national level,” Paine said. “We want to win a national championship. Our program and our department is in the process of making the transition to NCAA Division II. … I want to get in there and compete for national championships right away. What our program talks about is culture. We’re trying to build a family – trust, accountability, good people and good players.”
The Warriors play their home games in Lincoln at McBean Park. The team’s first game of the season will be Friday against the University of Antelope Valley.
Brock Stassi, an assistant coach and hitting and recruiting coordinator for William Jessup University, said being a Yuba City native, he was proud of what the community is capable of.
“Thank you all for attending tonight, it really means a lot,” Stassi said. “… (It’s a) special night. Jessup means a lot to me. … It means a lot to be able to come home to this community. … Being from Yuba City and playing at Yuba City High School, the baseball community speaks for itself. … There’s something to be said about a small town when people come together and raise money for a good cause.”
Pete Jelavich, president of Walnut Growers Cooperative and Hawn Ranch, said baseball has “been a great tradition in the Sacramento region.” He highlighted the Stassi and Susac families, and the success of Dusty Baker, a World Series-winning manager with strong ties to the area and region.
“It all actually culminated last year with Dusty Baker winning a World Series as a manager,” Jelavich said. “... You got the Stassi family in this area … four generations. … And then you got the Susac family from Sacramento. … Andrew (Susac) won a World Series ring with the San Francisco Giants and Daniel (Susac) was a first-round draft pick by the Oakland A’s. We got a great history of baseball in this area, so it’s easy to support something like this.”
Stassi was a former Yuba City High School ace and Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year at the University of Nevada. He later spent time in the major leagues with teams like the Philadelphia Phillies. He was selected by the Phillies in the 33rd round of the 2011 Major League Baseball draft after playing at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Stassi remained involved with baseball over the years, with coaching stints for teams such as the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox and Phillies.
His father, Jim Stassi is a member of the Northern California Sports Association Hall of Fame, and has a longtime connection with the area and its sports programs. Stassi's earliest athletic endeavors came on the campus of St. Isidore School, which in his youth was known as Holy Angels.
Stassi said if you set up a golf ball on a tee inside the Parish Hall, you could swing a driver and nail the house he grew up in on Marcia Avenue, the Appeal previously reported. He later took his talents to Yuba City High School, where he enjoyed one of the top prep careers in Mid-Valley history and later would return to guide his alma mater's baseball program for 18 seasons.
During his senior season in 1978, Stassi and the Honkers finished 29-5 overall, setting a school record in wins, before the 2007 team he coached broke that mark with 30 victories.
Several members of that team took their act out to Yuba College and continued to find success, the Appeal previously reported. In 1980, the 49ers went 37-4 and finished third in the state. Stassi was an All-State selection and MVP of the Golden Valley Conference.
Stassi later earned a scholarship to the University of Nevada, where he was a two-time first team all-conference pick for the Wolf Pack. He is in both the Yuba College and University of Nevada halls of fame, the Appeal previously reported.
Stassi was drafted in the 17th round of the 1982 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He played two seasons with the Giants, reaching as high as Triple-A. He also played a season of professional baseball in Rimini, Italy.
Stassi’s other son and Brock Stassi’s brother, Max Stassi, another Yuba City High School alumni, is currently a catcher for the Los Angeles Angels. He was originally drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2009 in round four of the MLB draft. He was the 123rd overall pick.
Stassi made his pro debut in 2013 with the Houston Astros before landing with the Angels during the 2019 season.
At the end of the night, Jelavich said at least $20,000 was raised for the William Jessup University baseball program at last week’s event.