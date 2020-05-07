Plans have been made to hold a jury trial for a Yuba City woman accused of driving under the influence, which resulted in a collision that killed a local teenager last fall.
Constance Addison appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing, which determined there was enough evidence to continue to trial.
Addison, 36, is charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in injury, and child endangerment.
She allegedly hit Alec Flores, 13, as he walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019. She had a blood alcohol level of .24 three hours after the incident (the legal limit in California is .08), according to Appeal archives. Addison’s own children were in the car with her when she allegedly hit Flores.
Addison allegedly fled the scene and was found later at her residence in Yuba City, where she was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department. She posted $100,000 bail on Oct. 8, 2019, and has been out of custody ever since.
At the hearing Thursday, several Yuba City police officers testified regarding their responses to the incident. There was also testimony from experts in toxicology and criminal investigation.
David Krause, a Yuba City police officer who specializes in collisions, testified about his response to the scene the morning of the accident. Krause said he spoke to witnesses at the scene who had pulled over and attempted to perform life-saving measures on Flores.
He said he observed a right shoe at the point of impact, where Flores was struck with the vehicle, as well as a left shoe approximately 48 feet away. He said he also observed scuff marks, drag marks, a backpack and a vehicle side mirror in the area of the incident.
Addison’s attorney Roberto Marquez asked Krause why the shoes would be far apart from each other, questioning whether Flores’ body had been moved after impact. Krause said the shoes were in different places because Flores had been walking, so his weight was on his right foot which caused the shoe to stay put while the left shoe traveled.
Krause testified that in his opinion– from observing the scene and his experience in collision analysis– the cause of the accident was driving while intoxicated and making an unsafe turn.
Matthew Willing, a Yuba City police officer, testified he went to Addison’s house the morning of the accident, where he said she arrived after Willing.
Willing said she exited her vehicle and smelled of alcohol and had slightly slurred speech. He said Addison told him she drank heavily the day before the incident at an air show in Sacramento, and said she was driving her children to school when the accident occurred.
Prosecutors also called John Knapp, director of Valley Toxicology, the lab that tested the blood samples collected from Addison on the day of the incident.
Knapp, who is an expert in forensic alcohol analysis, said the analysis found Addison had a .24 percent blood alcohol level, which he said typically presents as severe physical and mental impairment.
He said it’s possible Addison’s blood alcohol level was higher at the time of the incident since the blood sample was taken some time after the incident occurred.
“At the time the blood was taken, this individual would be pretty well out of it,” Knapp said. “That’s a great deal of alcohol.”
Upon hearing from all of the witnesses, Judge Laura Davis ruled the court found reasonable and probable cause to continue the case to a jury trial.
Addison is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on June 22 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment on the information. She remains out of custody on bail.