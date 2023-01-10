A 40-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after authorities recently found the remains of a missing person in a remote Nevada County trailer, according to officials.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office said via a news release that detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office connected Maria Carretero, 40, to the death of Jacob Bieker, who was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 30. Detectives reportedly learned Bieker had last been seen on Carretero’s property, near North San Juan.

