A Rocklin woman who started out being pursued in the Sacramento area and was involved in two accidents Tuesday morning in Sutter County – one involving a vehicle she allegedly stole and all with her tharee-year-old son in the car – is to be arraigned this afternoon in Sutter County Superior Court.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said Bianca E. Brazovan, 29, (formerly identified as Bianca E. Dumbazu) was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, child endangerment, driving under the influence and felony hit and run.
On Tuesday morning, after fleeing the site of an accident on Lincoln Road and S. Walton Avenue, Brazovan allegedly stole a school delivery truck and proceeded to be involved in another accident on Township and O’Banion Road. She initially barricaded herself and her son in the vehicle but was talked into getting out by deputies. Brazovan was taken into custody and her son was released to Child Protective Services, according to Smallwood.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol K-9 unit tried to stop Brazovan after the officer observed her driving past traffic – including the cruiser – at high speed on the right shoulder of the freeway as it transitioned from Highway 65 southbound to I-80 westbound, North Sacramento Area CHP public information officer Mike Zerfas said via email.
Zerfas said Brazovan failed to yield to the CHP unit’s lights, initiating a pursuit as she drove west on I-80 passing traffic via the center median while reaching speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.
During the pursuit, Brazovan collided with a vehicle at Riverside Avenue, the center divide wall near Douglas Boulevard and another vehicle near Madison Avenue. Several CHP units from the Valley Division and the North Sacramento Area pursued Brazovan, but the pursuit was eventually called off due to her unsafe driving, North Sacramento Area CHP Special Investigations Unit Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said via email.
According to Carlisle, units lost sight of Brazovan on westbound I-80 near Chiles Road.
The reason for her actions and what she was under the influence of is still unknown at this time, according to Smallwood.
Brazovan is being held at Sutter County Jail on $50,000 bail.