A woman charged as an accessory to the June murder of a Yuba City man entered a plea of no contest Wednesday.
Gloria Ann Figuhr gave William Henson – the man who pleaded no contest to the second-degree murder of Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City – a ride to Sacramento after Henson hit and killed Sanchez with his car in Linda.
Figuhr knew that Henson was being sought by law enforcement when she gave him the ride.
Henson hit Sanchez while Sanchez sat on his motorcycle as Henson fled a Linda motel parking lot where Henson shot at a woman, injuring her. Henson was apprehended in Sacramento in August.
Figuhr was arraigned in July and released on her own recognizance.
She will be sentenced on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.
Henson will be sentenced on Jan. 25 and faces 15 years to life in prison.