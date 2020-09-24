A Yuba City woman charged with murder in connection to the death of a 13-year-old will appear in Sutter County Superior Court for a pretrial conference on Monday.
Constance Addison, 36, was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in injury or death, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The charges stem from Addison allegedly hitting Alec Flores with her car, while driving drunk, as Flores walked to school on the morning of Oct. 7. 2019.
Addison was arrested later that day at her residence after fleeing the scene. She posted $100,000 bail the next day and has been out of custody ever since.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, 2021. The hearing on Monday will be for the court to check in with each side to make sure the case is on track to be ready for trial early next year.
On Oct. 2, there will be a hearing about a motion filed by the defense to have the count of murder dismissed, according to a news release from the Flores family.
Prior to trial, there will be a trial readiness conference on Dec. 31. Monday’s hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.