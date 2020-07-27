A woman charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of a Yuba City man last year hired a new attorney and is considering withdrawing a no contest plea she made last month.
Shannon Marie Johnson, 38, was arrested in July 2019 after law enforcement determined she had allegedly withheld information and lied about a murder investigation. On May 25, Johnson called 911 and reported a man down in an almond orchard near the 1100 block of Meyers Road with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man, Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, was killed by Jesus Perez, 40, of Gridley. Perez was found guilty on Oct. 31, 2019, and is currently serving 80 years to life in state prison. According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Perez would stay with his girlfriend, Johnson, who lived on the property where Randhawa worked.
On June 12, Johnson pleaded no contest to being an accessory. She appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday for what was scheduled to be the date for her sentencing. Johnson had been represented by the public defender’s office but her new attorney, Grady Davis, informed the court that he had been retained and that his client was contemplating withdrawing her plea. Davis asked for additional time to review and discuss the case with Johnson before making a decision.
Judge Susan Green set a hearing for Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m. By that date, Davis must file a motion to withdraw the plea or the probation department will be ordered to complete a report that would be used by Green to sentence Johnson.
Johnson has been out of custody since being released on her own recognizance on July 23, 2019.