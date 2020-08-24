A woman charged with accessory to the murder of a Yuba City man last year filed a motion requesting to withdraw her plea of no contest made in June.
Shannon Johnson, 38, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Monday alongside her attorney, Grady Davis, who informed Judge Laura Davis that he would be filing a motion requesting the court allow Johnson to withdraw her plea.
Johnson allegedly withheld information and lied about a murder investigation. On May 25, 2019, Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, was killed by Jesus Perez, 40, of Gridley, in an almond orchard near the 1100 block of Myers Road. Johnson called 911 and reported a man down with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Perez would stay with his girlfriend, Johnson, who lived on the property where Randhawa worked.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said the court will decide whether Johnson has established sufficient valid grounds to allow the plea to be withdrawn. That decision will come after the district attorney's office files a response to Johnson's motion and after argument is heard from both sides. A hearing about the motion was scheduled for Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
Johnson was released on her own recognizance in July 2019 and has been out of custody ever since. Perez is currently serving 80 years to life after being found guilty of murder in October 2019.
**UPDATED 8/25/2020 1:08 p.m.: A previous version of this story inaccurately stated that Shannon Johnson withdrew her plea of no contest. Her attorney filed the motion to withdraw but a judge will decide whether to grant the motion after hearing arguments from both sides.