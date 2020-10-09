The attorney for a woman charged with accessory to the murder of a Yuba City man withdrew a motion that requested the woman’s no contest plea be withdrawn.
Shannon Johnson, 38, allegedly withheld information and lied about an investigation into the murder of Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61. He was killed by Jesus Perez, 40, of Gridley, in an orchard near the 1100 block of Myers Road on May 25, 2019. Johnson called 911 and reported a man down with a gunshot wound to the head. Perez would stay with his girlfriend, Johnson, who lived on the property where Randhawa worked, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson had pleaded no contest to the charge, but in August, her attorney filed a motion to withdraw the plea. The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in opposition. On Friday, after negotiations with the D.A.’s Office, the motion was withdrawn, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Johnson will be sentenced on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. She was released on her own recognizance in July 2019 and has been out of custody ever since.