A woman charged with accessory to the murder of a Yuba City man last year withdrew her plea of no contest made in June.
Shannon Johnson, 38, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Monday alongside her attorney, Grady Davis, who informed Judge Laura Davis that he would be filing a motion that his client would be withdrawing her plea.
Johnson allegedly withheld information and lied about a murder investigation. On May 25, 2019, Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, was killed by Jesus Perez, 40, of Gridley, in an almond orchard near the 1100 block of Myers Road. Johnson called 911 and reported a man down with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Perez would stay with his girlfriend, Johnson, who lived on the property where Randhawa worked.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Monday that he needed time to review the motion filed by Davis before deciding how to go forward. A hearing about the motion was scheduled for Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
Johnson was released on her own recognizance in July 2019 and has been out of custody ever since. Perez is currently serving 80 years to life after being found guilty of murder in October 2019.