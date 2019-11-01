A Roseville woman, who was critically injured last Sunday in a collision at the intersection of Highways 99 and 20 died Monday, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
Angela Dunakin, 52, was driving south on Highway 99 at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 27 when she came to a stop at a red light at Highway 20. While she was stopped at the light, a delivery truck crashed into the back of her car causing major damage and leaving Dunakin with major injuries. She was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, according to Runyen.
The investigation is still ongoing, but Runyen said as of Friday afternoon it is believed that the driver of the delivery truck was asleep at the wheel when the collision occurred. The delivery truck driver did not suffer any injuries in the collision. Runyen would not disclose the identity of the delivery truck driver.
The Yuba City Police Department is investigating to determine if any charges will be filed against the other driver, Runyen said.