An Olivehurst woman accused of killing her 1–year–old son on Christmas Eve appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Wednesday.
Eleana Carbajal’s scheduled pre–hearing conference was continued to Sept. 18, with a preliminary hearing – where a judge will hear the evidence against her and decide if there’s enough to go to trial – set for Sept. 26.
She was arrested and charged in April with murder and willful harm or injury to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death, to which she pleaded not guilty.
At 6:24 a.m. Christmas Eve, 32–year–old Carbajal arrived at Adventist Health/Rideout with her young son, Marcelino, who was unresponsive. An emergency room physician said that Marcelino was dead upon arrival, and doctors estimated he had been dead since approximately 2 a.m., according to court documents.
Carbajal reportedly told investigators that she left Marcelino in the bathtub for about five minutes unaccompanied. When she returned, he was face down with a 2–inch wad of toilet paper lodged in his throat. She told authorities that she aggressively struggled to remove the toilet paper, even saying she believed that she’d caused severe injury and possibly broke his jaw, according to court documents.
She stated she had performed CPR on the boy for nearly four hours before seeking help, though she never attempted to call 911. She eventually drove the boy to the hospital herself.
Marcelino’s autopsy showed the cause of death as probable hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) due to acute aspiration pneumonia. The doctor stated the hypoxia was developed by the boy lingering in the water or choking on the wad of paper for approximately 30–60 minutes, resulting in a slow death, according to court documents.
The doctor also found injuries consistent with neglect and child endangerment, specifically the boy’s malnourishment. A toxicology report showed that Marcelino had tested positive for methamphetamine. The doctor noted that there was no evidence that the toilet paper was in Marcelino’s mouth nor were his injuries consistent with how Carbajal described her struggles to remove the item, according to court documents.
She remains in Yuba County Jail with $1 million bail.