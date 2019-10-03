A Rocklin woman arrested in Sutter County Tuesday and charged with vehicle theft and child endangerment pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday afternoon.
Bianca E. Brazovan, 29, (formerly identified as Bianca E. Dumbazu) allegedly stole a school delivery truck in Yuba City Tuesday morning -- after she ran a stop light and collided into another vehicle at Lincoln Road and S. Walton Avenue, according to court documents.
Witnesses informed Sutter County deputies that a three-year-old child, later identified as Brazovan’s son, was in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle as she ran through stop signs and drove over 90 miles per hour. On Township and O’Banion Road, Brazovan ran a stop sign, collided with another vehicle, veered off the road and crashed into a nearby orchard, according to court documents.
She was then taken into custody and her son was released to Child Protective Services. Earlier on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol had engaged in a pursuit of Brazovan westbound on I-80 and witnessed her collide into vehicles and the median before suspending the pursuit due to her unsafe driving.
Brazovan appeared in handcuffs in court Thursday via video conference call from Sutter County Jail. She was charged with three felony counts which included child endangerment, vehicle theft and receiving a stolen vehicle. The felony child endangerment charge carries a maximum six-year sentence and the two other felony charges carry maximum of three-year sentences, according to Ashby.
In addition, Brazovan was charged with four misdemeanors which included two hit-and-runs, fleeing from police and reckless driving. Reckless driving and each hit-and-run charge carries a maximum six months in jail while the fleeing from police carries a maximum of one year in jail.
Brazovan tried speaking over Ashby who filed not guilty pleas on her behalf and appointed a public defender to represent her.
“I did nothing wrong,” said Brazovan as Ashby read through her charges.
Brazovan asked the court if she could be released from jail and Ashby declined for the “protection of the public.” Before Ashby was done reading out the date of her next court appearance, Brazovan got up from her seat in front the camera and walked out of shot of the camera.
Brazovan is being held at Sutter County Jail on $50,000 bail and will next appear in court for a pre- preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 at 1:30 and then on Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.