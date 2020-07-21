The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman killed at the Yuba City boat docks on Sunday as Jennifer Trull, 37, of Marysville.
Edward Lee Hendry, 38, homeless, is suspected of killing Trull by running her over with his car during an argument on Sunday.
Hendry and Trull were in a relationship, according to the sheriff’s office.
After the incident, witnesses followed Hendry into Marysville, where he crashed his car while running a witness on a motorcycle off the road.
Hendry was not located on Sunday, but turned himself in to the Yuba City Police Department on Monday around 1 p.m.
Trull was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital where she died from her injuries.
As of late Tuesday, Hendry remained in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.