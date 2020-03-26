A Loma Rica woman killed in a collision Saturday has been identified as 19-year-old Sadie Marie Martin, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At around 8 p.m. Saturday, Brian Charles Joseph Fletcher II, 20, of Loma Rica, was driving a 2011 Chrysler south on Loma Rica Road, north of Highway 20 at 65 miles per hour, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol public information officer David Hernandez.
Ahead of Fletcher’s vehicle, Martin was pushing a 2005 Honda in the southbound lane of Loma Rica Road. Fletcher was allegedly traveling at an unsafe speed and did not see Martin or her vehicle that was being pushed within the roadway. The front end of the Chrysler struck the woman and the left side of the Honda, killing Martin, according to a press release from CHP.
Fletcher was transported to the hospital for minor neck injuries. No arrests were made, and alcohol and drugs were not considered a contributing factor in the collision, according to the release.