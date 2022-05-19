A woman was struck and later died at an area hospital after an apparent hit-and-run incident on Thursday morning in Yuba City.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, a gray Honda two-door coupe sedan was traveling southbound on Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue and hit a female walking westbound across Garden Highway with the front of their vehicle. The female suffered major injuries as a result.
The vehicle that allegedly hit the woman did not stop, the department said, as the driver continued driving southbound down Garden Highway.
The Yuba City Police Department, Yuba City Fire Department and Bi-County Medical personnel arrived on scene and immediately began to provide medical aid to the female, the department said.
She was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital where she later died due to her injuries. The identity of the woman is not being released, the department said, because the investigation is still ongoing.
The Yuba City Police Traffic Unit located evidence on scene and with the help of surveillance video was able to identify the car that was allegedly involved as a gray Honda two-door coupe sedan. Because of the incident, it is believed the vehicle sustained damage to the front right side.
If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the driver, contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.