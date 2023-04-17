Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, recently announced that nominations are now open for the District 3 2023 Woman of the Year Awards.
“In an effort to publicly honor exceptional women in Assembly District 3, I will be recognizing one woman from each of the counties I represent for all of the hard work and dedication that they have sewn into their community for the greater good,” Gallagher said in an announcement. “District 3 is rooted in the spirit of giving back and strength of community. Therefore, the honorees will be women who have shown tremendous efforts to improve their community through their work or volunteerism.”